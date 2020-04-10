Italy: Visit Ninfa Gardens virtually this Easter

Ninfa - described by The New York Times as "the most beautiful and romantic garden in the world - opens its doors virtually on Easter Monday.

Ninfa may be closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown but don't despair, garden lovers: the most beautiful garden of them all can be now visited online this Easter Monday.

The virtual tour takes place at 11.30 on 13 April and will include a visit to the most hidden corners of the enchanting garden, which is built among mediaeval ruins.

Later on Easter Monday, at 15.30, the garden foundation will conduct a virtual tour around the rooms of the Caetani Castle of Sermoneta, as well as its ancient prisons, on the Facebook page Castello Caetani di Sermoneta and on the Youtube page Fondazione Roffredo Caetani.

Ninfa is located about 80 km south-east of Rome, near Sermoneta, at the foot of the Lepini mountains.During its closure fans of Ninfa can check in to admire the garden's spring blooms thanks to the social media campaign #distantimavicini (far away but near) on Youtube and Instagram

Belonging to the Caetani family since the 14th century, the site was abandoned in 1382 but in the early 1920s the Caetani family began to create the garden as it is today.

Spread out over eight hectares, this romantic English-style garden has over 10,000 shrubs, plants and flowering trees from all over the world.

The river Ninfa forms a lake in the garden which over the years has hosted 100 species of bird.

For full details see website.