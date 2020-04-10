Morricone guitarist to perform at Roman Forum

Rome mayor invites guitarist to city hall during lockdown.

Remember the young musician that recently performed Ennio Morricone music on an electric guitar from a rooftop over an empty Piazza Navona?

His name is Jacopo Mastrangelo and his hauntingly beautiful rendition of the soundtrack to Sergio Leone's Once Upon A Time in America moved many Romans to tears after weeks of lockdown due to the Coronavirus emergency.

Among the Romans bowled over by his performance was the city's mayor Virginia Raggi who has invited Mastrangelo to perform at city hall next week.

"We want to multiply this magic with the backdrop of the Roman Forum," said the mayor, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Speaking afterwards of his Piazza Navona performance Mastrangelo told Italian newspaper La Repubblica: "I found that an empty piazza is more scary than a full piazza."

We look forward to seeing and hearing how he replicates this magic over the Forum. More information to follow.

