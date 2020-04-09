Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

In Italy, since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, at least 143,626 people have been infected by Coronavirus, +4,204 more than yesterday for a 3% growth. 

Of these, 18,279, with a increase of +610 people have died and 28,470 have been discharged from hospitals. 

Currently the positive Coronavirus cases of which there is certainty are 96,877, +1615, compared to yesterday.

All data has been provided by the Civil Protection in a press conference this evening.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70166
Previous article Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome supermarkets close for Easter holiday

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy prepares for Phase Two

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?
Coronavirus in Italy

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard
Coronavirus in Italy

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region
Coronavirus in Italy

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region

Coronavirus in Italy: today marks lowest Coronavirus death toll since 19 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: today marks lowest Coronavirus death toll since 19 March

Rome as you've never seen it before
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome as you've never seen it before

Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross
Coronavirus in Italy

Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross