Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care hospitalizations drop for the sixth consecutive day

In Italy, since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, at least 143,626 people have been infected by Coronavirus, +4,204 more than yesterday for a 3% growth.

Of these, 18,279, with a increase of +610 people have died and 28,470 have been discharged from hospitals.

Currently the positive Coronavirus cases of which there is certainty are 96,877, +1615, compared to yesterday.

All data has been provided by the Civil Protection in a press conference this evening.