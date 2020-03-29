Drone footage of a deserted Florence in lockdown

A birds-eye view of an empty Florence during lockdown.

FlorenceTV has released a video of drone footage showing the streets and monuments of the Tuscan capital devoid of crowds during Italy's nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Described by FlorenceTV as an "unprecedented and emptied Florence", the video is full of "alienating images, which we will remember for a long time."

The drone footage, which was shared by the city's mayor Dario Nardella, was captured and edited by Leonardo Conti on 28 March.
