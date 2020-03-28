Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy

Today Italy has reached the saddening recorded of over ten thousand victims due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Since the Covid-19 epidemic started in Italy, 10,023 people have died, with an increase over yesterday of 889 people. On Friday, the increase was of 969 dead compared to the previous day.

These figures were made public by the Protezione Civile today during a press conference. 

A total of 12,384 people recovered in Italy after being tested positive to coronavirus - 1,434 more than Friday. It is the highest increase recorded since the beginning of the emergency. Yesterday the amount of people cured was 589.

There are a total of 70,065 coronavirus patients in Italy, with an increase of 3,651 compared to yesterday. The day before, the increase had been of 4,401 cases.

The total number of infected people - including the victims and the cured – has reached 92,472 people.

There were 3,856 patients admitted to intensive care, 124 more than yesterday. Of these, 1,319 are in Lombardy.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69995
Previous article How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April
Coronavirus

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square
Coronavirus

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours

Rome seminaries send student priests home
Coronavirus

Rome seminaries send student priests home

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour
Coronavirus

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians
Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19
Coronavirus

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743
Coronavirus

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743