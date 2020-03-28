How Rome's English-language bookshops are coping with lockdown

Rome's English-language bookshops are battling the difficult days of lockdown with a series of initiatives and promotions.

The Anglo American Bookshop, near Piazza di Spagna, says it will reopen as soon as the government allows all non-essential shops and businesses to reopen their doors.

In the meantime it is staying active on its social media accounts - Instagram and Facebook - and it also has a website where people can check and order its available stock. Orders will be shipped as soon as the shop reopens.

The owners have also sent Wanted in Rome a reading list of suggested books to help you get through the lockdown.

Fiction: The Girl With the Louding Voice by Abi Dare; Greenwood by Michael Christie; The Mirror and the Light by Hilary Mantel; Weather by Jenny Offill; The Mercies by Kiran Millwood Hargrave.

Non fiction: Spillover by David Quammen; Buy Yourself the F*cking Lilies by Tara Schuster; Brother & Sister by Diane Keaton; In the Court of King Crimson by Sid Smith; Uncanny Valley by Anna Wiener.

The Almost Corner Bookshop in Trastevere is attempting to "beat Covid-19 through culture" by offering the possibility to buy 'Almost vouchers' between now and 3 April, or until further notice.

How do the vouchers work? For every €10 spent you will have €5 extra to spend on books as soon as the shop is able to re-open. To buy a voucher all you have to do make out a money transfer to: Almost Corner Bookshop Srl, IBAN: IT90V0306903287100000003067, payment description: Voucher ACBookshop plus name and surname.

Otherwise, near Piazza Navona, has set up a book delivery service through the OtherQuestionnaire (see its Facebook page). By answering a few questions, the shop says it will be able to "select the books you want, and those you didn’t know you wanted!"

Readers are free to contact the shop on email, Facebook or Instagram after answering the questionnaire, or to enquire about other titles that they might have in stock. The shop says it is glad to offer free delivery via courier on all local orders of two books or more.