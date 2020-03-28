Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April

Italy looks at possibility of extending measures by two weeks, media reports.

The Italian government is reportedly considering extending its lockdown measures and travel restrictions for a further two weeks, with the possibility however of relaxing the rules slightly for companies and businesses, according to Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera.

The existing limitations are due to expire on 3 April. The new measures, if confirmed, would expire on 18 April.

The government's goal is to reach, from a scientific point of view, the R0 value meaning that the contagion index is less than 1 and that an infected individual will generate less than one new infection.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69990
Previous article Rome charity missing Trevi Fountain coins

RELATED ARTICLES

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square
Coronavirus

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours

Rome seminaries send student priests home
Coronavirus

Rome seminaries send student priests home

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour
Coronavirus

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians
Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19
Coronavirus

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743
Coronavirus

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row