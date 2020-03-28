Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April
Italy looks at possibility of extending measures by two weeks, media reports.
The Italian government is reportedly considering extending its lockdown measures and travel restrictions for a further two weeks, with the possibility however of relaxing the rules slightly for companies and businesses, according to Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera.
The existing limitations are due to expire on 3 April. The new measures, if confirmed, would expire on 18 April.
- Coronavirus: increase of 969 deaths in just 24 hours
- Italy living through 'sad page in our history' says president
The government's goal is to reach, from a scientific point of view, the R0 value meaning that the contagion index is less than 1 and that an infected individual will generate less than one new infection.
