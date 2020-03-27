Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours
Italy's death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic has reached 9,134
There was an increase of 969 deaths since yesterday, according to data announced by Italy’s civil protection on 27 March.
The number of fatalities announced today is the highest in Italy since the beginning of the Coronavirus Pandemic.
On a more positive note a total of 10,950 people have been cured in Italy after being infected with coronavirus, 589 more than yesterday.
The total number of confirmed cases in Italy since the outbreak began has risen to 86,498.
