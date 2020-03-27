Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy

Online shopping giant helps in Italy's Coronavirus emergency.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, has donated €3.5 million to Italy to help in the nation's fight against the Coronavirus emergency, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Amazon gave €2.5 million to Italy's civil protection department and €1 million to non-profit organisations and charities, which ANSA did not identify.

The news comes as Amazon.com announces the temporary suspension of deliveries of nonessential goods to customers in Italy and France.

Amazon said its decision reflected a "spike in orders and the need to respect anti-coronavirus safety measures in the workplaces."

Photo credit: alexfan32 / Shutterstock.com
