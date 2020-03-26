Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy

An easy and quick guide to the figures of the Coronavirus pandemic in Italy is supplied by a cloud-based mapping solution, called arcGIS Online.

Its maps, figures and easy-to-understand graphs are based on data provided by Italy's Protezione Civile, the organisation that deals with the prediction and management of the country's emergencies, whether earthquakes, floods, landslides or epidemics.

The site provides graphs of the total number of Coronavirus cases in Italy, the new cases each day, the numbers of those who have recovered and the deaths. It also provides data from each region and province.

It is therefore possible to see the increases and decreases in the numbers at a glance. The site also provides printable .pdf downloads of the regional, provincial and national data.

The graphs show the steep upward curve since the countrywide lockdown on 9 March, when there were 7,985 cases to the 62,013 on 26 March.

They also show that the number of people who have recovered is now just ahead of the number of deaths. On 26 March there were 10,261 recovered compared with 8,165 dead.

It also indicates that the daily number of new cases. On 26 March the numbers had increased again (4,492) since the slight downward trend between 22 March (3,957 new cases) and 25 March (3,491 new cases), although this is still lower than the daily peak of 4,821 on 21 March. This is almost entirely because of the increase in cases in the south. 

The central map illustrates the way in which the Covid-19 infections are moving down the Italian peninsula, from the north where it first hit to the central and southern regions.

The province of Rome with its 1,567 cases is now almost on a par with Modena in the north where there are 1,676 cases, and now has more cases than Bologna with 1,253.

There are still very few cases in the regions of Molise (103) and Basilicata (134). However in Sicily they are now at 1,164, about 300 more than two day ago. But figures for Campania, the region for Naples, are particularly worrying because they have not been updated since 18 March, when they were at 1,310 cases.

These figures are updated every day at 18.30 local time and this is the data the government will be looking at in order to calculate future policies regarding the virus. 

Ph: LifeCollectionPhotography / Shutterstock.com
