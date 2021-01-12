English language bookshops in Rome

Rome has a handful of bookshops stocking exclusively English language titles in addition to larger Italian stores with small sections dedicated to books in English and other languages. Here is our list of the main bookshops which offer a range of books in English, from antique to new titles.
Almost Corner
The Almost Corner Bookshop in Trastevere has a wide selection of fiction works and also carries books on Roman history, art, archaeology, and many other subjects. Via del Moro 45, tel. 065836942, Facebook page.
Anglo American
Centrally located near the Spanish steps, the Anglo American Bookshop carries exclusively books in English, but upon request can order books in other languages. Via della Vite 102, tel. 066795222, website.
Open Door
The Open Door Bookshop is a small shop that specialises in buying and selling quality second-hand and antique books in English, Italian, French, German and Spanish, as well as some new books. Via della Lungaretta 23, tel. 065896478, website.
Otherwise
Rome's newest independent English-language bookshop stocks North American editions of novels, non-fiction titles, essay collections, and literary journals in English, in addition to hosting cultural events. Via del Governo Vecchio 80, 066879825, website.
The little reader
This children's English bookshop in the Esquilino area of Rome stocks books from babies to teens in English and Italian. It also has a cafe and garden and offers a regular programme of literary events and activities for children in English. The little reader, Via Conte Verde 66b, tel. 0687784678, website.