English language bookshops in Rome

Rome has a handful of bookshops stocking exclusively English language titles in addition to larger Italian stores with small sections dedicated to books in English and other languages. Here is our list of the main bookshops which offer a range of books in English, from antique to new titles.

Almost Corner

The Almost Corner Bookshop in Trastevere has a wide selection of fiction works and also carries books on Roman history, art, archaeology, and many other subjects. Via del Moro 45, tel. 065836942, Facebook page.

Almost Corner Bookshop

Anglo American

Centrally located near the Spanish steps, the Anglo American Bookshop carries exclusively books in English, but upon request can order books in other languages. Via della Vite 102, tel. 066795222, website.

Anglo American Bookshop

Open Door

The Open Door Bookshop is a small shop that specialises in buying and selling quality second-hand and antique books in English, Italian, French, German and Spanish, as well as some new books. Via della Lungaretta 23, tel. 065896478, website.

Open Door Bookshop

Otherwise

Rome's newest independent English-language bookshop stocks North American editions of novels, non-fiction titles, essay collections, and literary journals in English, in addition to hosting cultural events. Via del Governo Vecchio 80, 066879825, website.

Otherwise

The little reader

This children's English bookshop in the Esquilino area of Rome stocks books from babies to teens in English and Italian. It also has a cafe and garden and offers a regular programme of literary events and activities for children in English. The little reader, Via Conte Verde 66b, tel. 0687784678, website.

The Little Reader

Happy reading!

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Pompeii's Alexander Mosaic to be restored
Culture

Italy: Pompeii's Alexander Mosaic to be restored

Rome to restore damaged Bernini lion in Piazza Navona
Culture

Rome to restore damaged Bernini lion in Piazza Navona

Rome: Bernini fountain damaged in mystery incident
Culture

Rome: Bernini fountain damaged in mystery incident

La Befana: an Italian Christmas tradition
Culture

La Befana: an Italian Christmas tradition

Italy: Rome city hall lights up with Christmas frescoes
Culture

Italy: Rome city hall lights up with Christmas frescoes

Italy to rebuild Colosseum's lost arena floor
Culture

Italy to rebuild Colosseum's lost arena floor

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene
Culture

Italy: Uffizi lights up with pop star Christmas Nativity scene

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years
Culture

Rome's Mausoleum of Augustus to reopen after 14 years

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds
Culture

Zampognari: Italy's Christmas tradition of bagpipe-playing shepherds

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome
Culture

Guide to contemporary art galleries in Rome

Italy to create Museum of the Italian Language in Florence
Culture

Italy to create Museum of the Italian Language in Florence

Italy: Theatre closed? No problem, we’ll perform under your balcony
Culture

Italy: Theatre closed? No problem, we’ll perform under your balcony

Italy: Roman head of Venus unearthed in Chieti
Culture

Italy: Roman head of Venus unearthed in Chieti

Rome unveils its newly discovered treasures
Culture

Rome unveils its newly discovered treasures

Rome illuminates Piazza Navona fountains with light shows for Christmas
Culture

Rome illuminates Piazza Navona fountains with light shows for Christmas