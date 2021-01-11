Italy: Florence set to ban smoking in parks and at bus stops

Florence aims to follow Milan in banning smoking outdoors in certain public places.

Florence is set to ban smoking in parks and at bus stops as part of new measures designed to improve air quality in the Tuscan capital, writes Italian daily newspaper La Repubblica.

The smoking ban is due to be approved next month and is expected to come into force in June 2021.

The ban is based around "an important cultural change," the city's environment councillor Cecilia Del Re told La Repubblica, saying that the covid-19 pandemic has put renewed focus on the importance of safeguarding public health and air quality.

Moves by Florence to restrict smoking in public comes as Milan introduced a ban on smoking at bus stops, stadiums, cemeteries, playgrounds and parks, effective from 1 January 2021.