Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

Italy organises an art flashmob to celebrate its empty museums.

Italy's museums may be closed due to the Coronavirus lockdown but the culture ministry has come up with a unique way of transporting us there virtually.

On Sunday 29 March, for the entire day, people are invited to post their best photographs of the country's museums, archaeological sites, theatres, galleries and libraries, with the hashtags #artyouready and #emptymuseum.

The so-called art flashmob, under the title, ArT you ready?, invites people to "share the beauty and uniqueness of the Italian cultural heritage to show it to the whole world." The photographs can be recent or old, in colour or in black in white.

