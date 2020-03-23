Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown
How to enjoy Italian culture from the comfort of your home.
La cultura non si ferma (Culture never stops) is a new page on the website of Italy's culture ministry, outlining the multiple virtual initiatives available across Italy while the country is in lockdown due to the Coronavirus emergency.
Divided into six sections - Museums, Books, Cinema, Music, Education and Theatre - the page features video posts by art historians, archaeologists, archivists, librarians, restorers, architects, writers, actors and musicians.
The initiative involves virtual tours of museums, music and theatrical performances, readings, insights into masterpieces and behind-the-scenes peeks into Italy's cultural institutions.
The ministry describes it as "a rich cultural offer accessible from home that allows Italians to stay in touch with art and culture even in these difficult circumstances."
The initiatives are updated daily and can be followed with the hashtags #iorestoacasa and #ioleggoacasa.
For full listings see culture ministry website.
