Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row

"Light at the end of the tunnel" says Lombardy regional health councillor.

The number of people currently suffering from Coronavirus in Italy has risen to 50,418 (3,780 more than yesterday) however the total number of people to have recovered now stands at 7,432 (up 408 since yesterday), reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Announcing the figures on the evening of 23 March, Italy's civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli reported the number of new Coronavirus deaths at 601, the second consecutive day that the number of fatalities has dropped.

The number of new positive cases (3,780) was also down compared to 3,957 new cases the day before.

"Today the downward trend is confirmed" - said the Lombardy regional health councillor Giulio Gallera - "we can say that it is the first positive day, it is not time to sing victory but we finally see a light at the end of the tunnel."

In the Lombardy region, the worst-hit in Italy's Coronavirus crisis, the number of new deaths is 320, compared to 361 the day before, and 546 the day before that.

On 21 March Italy recorded 793 deaths, the highest one-day death count anywhere in the world, including China, since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

For full data see Protezione Civile website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69883
Previous article Italy's culture never stops - even during a lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid
Coronavirus in Italy

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid

Italy issues further travel restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy issues further travel restrictions

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force
Coronavirus in Italy

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day

Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets

Rome: 59 nuns test positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: 59 nuns test positive for Coronavirus

Life under lockdown in Monterotondo
Coronavirus in Italy

Life under lockdown in Monterotondo

Lazio seals off Fondi after Coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio seals off Fondi after Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Rome taxis make free home deliveries to the elderly
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Rome taxis make free home deliveries to the elderly

Rome hospital discharges Chinese couple: Italy's first Coronavirus cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome hospital discharges Chinese couple: Italy's first Coronavirus cases

Italy's doctors and nurses 'performing miracles' says WHO
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's doctors and nurses 'performing miracles' says WHO