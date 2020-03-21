Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day

Number of Coronavirus victims in Italy rises to 4,825.

The number of fatalities from Coronavirus in Italy has risen to 4,825, with an additional 793 deaths since yesterday, the highest one-day death toll anywhere in the world since the start of the pandemic, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The figures, announced on the evening of 21 March by Italy's civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli, reveal that the total number of those infected - including the dead and those recovered - has now reached 53,578.