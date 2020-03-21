The US State Department recalls US citizens abroad

Americans can no longer travel overseas or cross international borders. All Americans currently abroad must come home. 

On 11 March, United States President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on all persons traveling from Europe, with the only exception being United States citizens. In a little over a week, this travel ban has potentially extended to affect citizens of the United States, who have remained abroad. 

Also read: 

On Thursday, the US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory. This means that all international travel, during the pandemic is unprecedented. Americans can no longer travel overseas or cross international borders. All Americans currently abroad must come home. If coming home isn’t possible, the State Department advises that such persons should stay in place and not cross any international border.

The advisory reads: “U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.”

Most Americans who are currently abroad have been caught in a limbo of fear and panic. Most are especially concerned about their return to the US, and many have raised questions about US government assistance for citizens stuck abroad.

Also read: 

This question was answered in the advisory: “Have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. government for assistance.”

Along with these new restrictions, passport companies are now only accepting passport applications from customers who are currently in life-or-death situations. These customers must plan to travel within the next 72 hours.

For most former and current United States government official, they cannot recall the last time an advisory similar to this one has been made.
SHARE
Elizabeth Galamba
Elizabeth Galamba
Elizabeth Rose Galamba is a Temple University student pursuing majors in English and journalism, with a certificate in Spanish. From Philadelphia and currently studying Rome, she enjoys reading, shopping and playing with her dog.
22
Previous article Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino
Travel

Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino

UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy
Travel

UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers
Travel

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy
Travel

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy

Coronavirus: US quarantine for travellers from Italy
Travel

Coronavirus: US quarantine for travellers from Italy

In Rome, life goes on
Travel

In Rome, life goes on

Why now is a great time to visit Rome
Travel

Why now is a great time to visit Rome

Lake Bolsena: beautiful day trip from Rome
Travel

Lake Bolsena: beautiful day trip from Rome

Coronavirus: Alitalia plane grounded in Mauritius
Travel

Coronavirus: Alitalia plane grounded in Mauritius

Rome airport shields tourists from illegal taxis
Travel

Rome airport shields tourists from illegal taxis

New York to Rome in six and a half hours: Alitalia record
Travel

New York to Rome in six and a half hours: Alitalia record

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die
Travel

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die

Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers
Travel

Rome airports: 2019 record with almost 50 million passengers

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage
Travel

Rome airport: €3 million cash in luggage

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020
Travel

Italy: Le Marche among world's Top 10 regions to visit in 2020