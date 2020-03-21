The US State Department recalls US citizens abroad

Americans can no longer travel overseas or cross international borders. All Americans currently abroad must come home.

On 11 March, United States President Donald Trump announced a travel ban on all persons traveling from Europe, with the only exception being United States citizens. In a little over a week, this travel ban has potentially extended to affect citizens of the United States, who have remained abroad.

Also read:

On Thursday, the US State Department issued a Level 4 travel advisory. This means that all international travel, during the pandemic is unprecedented. Americans can no longer travel overseas or cross international borders. All Americans currently abroad must come home. If coming home isn’t possible, the State Department advises that such persons should stay in place and not cross any international border.

The advisory reads: “U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.”

Most Americans who are currently abroad have been caught in a limbo of fear and panic. Most are especially concerned about their return to the US, and many have raised questions about US government assistance for citizens stuck abroad.

Also read:

This question was answered in the advisory: “Have a travel plan that does not rely on the U.S. government for assistance.”

Along with these new restrictions, passport companies are now only accepting passport applications from customers who are currently in life-or-death situations. These customers must plan to travel within the next 72 hours.

For most former and current United States government official, they cannot recall the last time an advisory similar to this one has been made.