Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules

Italy issues transport guidelines as country battles Coronavirus emergency.

Italy's transport ministry has issued new guidelines to limit the spread of Coronavirus and the risk to those working in the transport and logistics sectors.

Some of the main guidelines are:

Only two passengers in the back seat of taxis and the prohibition of front-seat passengers.

Public transport workers should wear masks and gloves and maintain interpersonal distances of at least one metre.

Adequate spaces must be observed by those buying public transport tickets from vending machines.

There should be no contact between couriers and those receiving deliveries of any kind, and signatures are no longer required.

Italy announced a further tightening of restrictions on 20 March as the number of Coronavirus-related fatalities rose by 627 from the day before, the highest one-day death count anywhere in the world, including China, since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

For full details of new transport guidelines see Italy's transport ministry website.

Photo credit RAI News
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69850
Previous article Best Blogs about Rome
Next article The US State Department recalls US citizens abroad

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets

Rome: 59 nuns test positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: 59 nuns test positive for Coronavirus

Life under lockdown in Monterotondo
Coronavirus in Italy

Life under lockdown in Monterotondo

Lazio seals off Fondi after Coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio seals off Fondi after Coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus: Rome taxis make free home deliveries to the elderly
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Rome taxis make free home deliveries to the elderly

Rome hospital discharges Chinese couple: Italy's first Coronavirus cases
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome hospital discharges Chinese couple: Italy's first Coronavirus cases

Italy's doctors and nurses 'performing miracles' says WHO
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's doctors and nurses 'performing miracles' says WHO

Coronavirus: Italy to extend lockdown, says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to extend lockdown, says Conte

Coronavirus: Bolsonaro says Italy's high death count because nation 'full of old people'
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Bolsonaro says Italy's high death count because nation 'full of old people'

Coronavirus: Rome opens new Covid hospitals
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Rome opens new Covid hospitals

Rome reduces supermarket opening times
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome reduces supermarket opening times

Conte warns of Italy's 'riskiest weeks' in Coronavirus battle
Coronavirus in Italy

Conte warns of Italy's 'riskiest weeks' in Coronavirus battle

'Too many people still on Rome streets' say Chinese doctors
Coronavirus in Italy

'Too many people still on Rome streets' say Chinese doctors

The sky is always more blue: life in lockdown Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

The sky is always more blue: life in lockdown Italy