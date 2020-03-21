Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules

Italy issues transport guidelines as country battles Coronavirus emergency.

Italy's transport ministry has issued new guidelines to limit the spread of Coronavirus and the risk to those working in the transport and logistics sectors.

Some of the main guidelines are:

Only two passengers in the back seat of taxis and the prohibition of front-seat passengers.

Public transport workers should wear masks and gloves and maintain interpersonal distances of at least one metre.

Adequate spaces must be observed by those buying public transport tickets from vending machines.

There should be no contact between couriers and those receiving deliveries of any kind, and signatures are no longer required.

Italy announced a further tightening of restrictions on 20 March as the number of Coronavirus-related fatalities rose by 627 from the day before, the highest one-day death count anywhere in the world, including China, since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

For full details of new transport guidelines see Italy's transport ministry website.

Photo credit RAI News