English language book delivery in Rome

The Otherwise Bookshop, a local English language bookshop in Rome, sent out a newsletter promoting their home book delivery service. It might come in handy during these quarantine days. Here is the original text:

Dear friends,

These are strange times for all of us. As Covid-19 sweeps the globe and affects our lives, we are all reminded how precious our health and communities are.

While we miss seeing you in the bookshop, we are setting up a book delivery service through the OtherQuestionnaire – a few questions to help us select the books you want, and those you didn’t know you wanted! Feel free to contact us on email, Facebook or Instagram after answering the questionnaire, or to inquiry about other titles we might have in stock. We are glad to offer free delivery via courier on all local orders of 2 books or more.

On behalf of the whole Otherwise team, thank you for your ongoing support. We sincerely hope that you and all your loved ones are healthy and safe.

Stay home, remain hopeful and take care of each other (and keep reading!)

Otherwise Bookshop x

Via del Governo Vecchio 80 - 00186 Roma

+39.06.6879825