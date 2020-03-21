All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy

Italy's Prime minister, in a late night speech, has announced that all non- essential activities will be ceased.

In one of the most challenging times for the country since World War II, said prime minister Giuseppe Conte, the country must unite in it’s efforts to support the national health system through crisis, after the rise in positive coronavirus cases, and as the death toll climbs.

The decision was taken in accordance with the national workers unions.

Supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, post offices will remain operative.

“We must slow down our productive engine,” explained Prime Minister Conte in an effort to win this vital battle for the nation.