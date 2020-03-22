Lockdown Rome: 20-year-old leaves house to spray graffiti

Rome police caught man spraying graffiti on walls during Coronavirus lockdown.

A 20-year-old Roman man was charged with violating Italy's quarantine measures after being stopped by police while spraying graffiti at Parco delle Sabine in the north-eastern suburbs of the capital, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Not only had the young man left his residence without a proven reason - a measure issued by the government to try to stem the spread of the Coronavirus - but he was caught in the act of spraying "tags" on the walls of buildings in Parco delle Sabine, an offence for which he was also charged.

