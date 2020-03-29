Coronavirus: Albania sends doctors to help Italy

Albania flies medical team to Italy to help battle Covid-19 crisis.

Albania has flown a team of doctors and nurses to Italy to help it deal with the Coronavirus pandemic in the north of the country.

The 30 doctors and nurses arrived in Rome on 28 March before making their way north to Bergamo, the epicentre of Italy's Covid-19 emergency.

The government of Albania, one of the poorest countries in Europe, has funded the medical team, whose members volunteered to work for one month in hospitals in the Bergamo area.

Albania's premier Edi Rama announced the news in a Facebook video, speaking in Albanian and Italian.

Rama said that the idea of Albania sending help to Italy from its "small army of white coats" might seem "strange" to some people, adding that it was "true that very rich countries have turned their backs on others."

"However perhaps it is also because we are not rich, or without memory, that we cannot afford not to show Italy that Albania and the Albanians never abandon a friend in difficulty", said Rama.

Italy has come to the aid of Albania at various times in recent decades, and around 400,000 Albanians live and work in Italy. Albania sees the medical assistance as a chance to repay the help, however small its contribution.

The Italian embassy in Tirana tweeted: “Thanks to the Albanian government for this act of solidarity and affection! #forever united”.

 

 

 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70002
Previous article Share the beauty of Italy's museums with the world

RELATED ARTICLES

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ten thousand victims of coronavirus in Italy

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April
Coronavirus

Italy considers extending Coronavirus lockdown until 18 April

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square
Coronavirus

Pope prays for end to Coronavirus in empty St Peter's Square

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Amazon donates €3.5 million to Italy

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Increase of 969 deaths in Italy in only 24 hours

Rome seminaries send student priests home
Coronavirus

Rome seminaries send student priests home

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Rome mayor asks people to report those breaking quarantine rules

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour
Coronavirus

Italy's flag lights up its darkest hour

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Made in Italy to the rescue

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Data on the spread of Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing
Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Vatican newspaper suspends printing

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus

Vatican: priest at pope's residence tests positive for Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians
Coronavirus

Doctor Jessen apologises to Italians

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19
Coronavirus

Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules