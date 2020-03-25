Timelapse video of empty Rome in lockdown

Incredible timelapse footage taken on 24 March shows the usually-congested streets of Rome now virtually deserted amid a nationwide shutdown to contain the spread of the Coronavirus.

On 24 March Italy introduced new fines of up to €3,000 for those found out on the streets without a legitimate reason.

