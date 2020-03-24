Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743

Italy's Coronavirus death toll rises again after two-day downward trend.

The number of new Coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours is 3,612, compared to 3,780 yesterday and 3,957 the day before, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

However, the number of fatalities over the last 24 hours has risen to 743 - the second-highest daily death toll since the crisis began - and comes after Italy registered a decrease for two days in a row (601 deaths yesterday and 651 the day before).

Announcing the figures on the evening of 24 March, Italy's civil protection chief Angelo Borrelli said the number of people currently suffering from Coronavirus in Italy is 54,030 however the total number to have recovered now stands at 8,326 (up 894 since yesterday).

On 21 March Italy recorded 793 deaths, the highest one-day death count anywhere in the world, including China, since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

For full data relating to the Coronavirus emergency in Italy see Protezione Civile website.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well.
69902
