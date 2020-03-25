Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Nobody injured in Rome bus fire at dawn.

A Rome city bus was destroyed by fire after it burst into flames in the early hours of 25 March, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The incident took place on Viale Vasco de Gamo in the coastal Ostia district, south-west of the capital, at around 04.00 this morning.

There was nobody on board the bus, a number 03 which had been in service for 19 years.

The driver attempted to extinguish the flames by himself before calling the fire brigade.

Rome municipal transport agency ATAC has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze, reports ANSA.