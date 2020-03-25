Rome city bus destroyed by fire

Nobody injured in Rome bus fire at dawn.

A Rome city bus was destroyed by fire after it burst into flames in the early hours of 25 March, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The incident took place on Viale Vasco de Gamo in the coastal Ostia district, south-west of the capital, at around 04.00 this morning.

There was nobody on board the bus, a number 03 which had been in service for 19 years.

The driver attempted to extinguish the flames by himself before calling the fire brigade.

Rome municipal transport agency ATAC has opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the blaze, reports ANSA.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69915
Previous article Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets
Transport

Coronavirus: free parking on Rome streets

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus
Transport

Free taxis in Rome for Doctors fighting Coronavirus

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00
Transport

Rome buses and metro to stop at 21.00

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 1 March

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends
Transport

Rome: Metro B to close early and at weekends

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February
Transport

Rome bus and metro strike on 24 February

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 23 February

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme
Transport

Rome: Plastic bottles for bus tickets: city expands recycling scheme

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years
Transport

Rome's Metro A celebrates 40 years

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people
Transport

Rome metro station sets limit of 450 people

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years
Transport

Rome's Metro B celebrates 65 years

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way
Transport

Rome metro: panic as escalator gives way

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February
Transport

Traffic-free Sunday in Rome on 9 February

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers
Transport

Rome rail line out due to lack of drivers

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months
Transport

Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months