Italy's ministry of health pushes ahead with drug and vaccine trials for Covid-19

 

Italy's ministry of health announced on 24 March that the Agenzia Italiana del Farmaco, the body the regulates the use of drugs in Italy, has agreed to start trials on the use of four drugs in the treatment of Covid-19.

Avigan

The experimental Favipiravir (also known as Avigan), an anti-viral now under development in Japan, is to be tested on patients during the early stages of the illness. It has proved to effective on 340 Covid-19 patients in Wuhan and Shenzhen, although the Japanese ministry of health has warned that the drug does not appear to be effective on patients in the severe stages of the illness.

Tocilizumab

Tocilizumab, which was also developed in Japan, is usually used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, and was also used in the treatment of the coronavirus which caused SARs. The ministry of health has decided that 411 patients in 281 centres in Italy will be part of the experimental programme.

Remdesivir

Remdesivir, which was developed by an American company, Gilead Sciences, for the treatment of Ebola patients, will also be tested by hospitals in Milan, Pavia, Parma and the Spallanzani hospital for infectious diseases in Rome, and possibly other hospitals in regions with a high number of Covid-19 cases.

Lopinavir-Ritonavir

The combination of Lopinavir-Ritonavir, which was also used on 199 patients in Wuhan but without positive results probably because the patients were in the advanced stages of the illness, will be tested on patients in the very early stages of Covid-19. Lopinavir-Ritonavir is used in the treatment of HIV/AIDS.

The ministry of health has also announced that is it has signed an agreement with the Lazio region, the national research council, the ministry for universities and research, and the Spallanzani hospital in Rome for research into a vaccine against Covid-19. The budget is a total of €8 million, of which €5 million will come from Lazio and €3 million from the ministry for universities and research. 

Ph: Myriam B / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69942
Previous article Timelapse video of empty Rome in lockdown

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Italy: fines of up to €3,000 for violating quarantine rules

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743
Coronavirus

Italy: Number of Coronavirus deaths rises again by 743

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Coronavirus deaths fall for second day in a row

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid
Coronavirus in Italy

Russia sends nine planes to Italy with doctors and medical aid

Italy issues further travel restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy issues further travel restrictions

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force
Coronavirus in Italy

Almost 8,000 doctors volunteer for Italy's Coronavirus task force

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

All non- essential activities to shut down in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

English language book delivery in Rome

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus, Italy: 793 deaths in one day

Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Two per taxi: Italy's new transport rules

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy tightens restrictions as death toll tops 4,000

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome police to check all cars in bid to get people off streets

Rome: 59 nuns test positive for Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: 59 nuns test positive for Coronavirus

Life under lockdown in Monterotondo
Coronavirus in Italy

Life under lockdown in Monterotondo

Lazio seals off Fondi after Coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio seals off Fondi after Coronavirus outbreak