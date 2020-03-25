Rome libraries open virtually during lockdown

Rome libraries provide free access to thousands of books during lockdown.

The libraries of Rome have open their doors virtually, making their ebooks and digital resources available to their members for free.

By simply registering online, also free of charge, via BiblioTu, library members will have access to more than 7,000 ebooks, over 7,100 periodicals from 90 countries in 40 different languages, more than 77,000 music recordings, 127 audiobooks, 93 databases and digital collections, including widely-distributed newspapers and magazines.

The city says there are other literary resources available on BiblioTu, on the Youtube channel of MediatecaRoma and on the social network pages of the capital's libraries, under the motto: "Distant but united by the love of reading. Far away, but connected."

For full details see Biblioteche di Roma website.

