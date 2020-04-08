Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Dreamlike drone footage highlights the beauty and eerie stillness of lockdown Rome.

In recent days and weeks there has been a flurry of drone activity over the skies of Rome, capturing an empty Eternal City devoid of people and traffic, its residents in quarantine due to the Coronavirus.

Some of these videos have been uplifting, some depressing. Some were too slow, some were too fast.

The latest drone video, by Luigi Palombo of Invidio, is a masterpiece. You will probably watch it more than once.

It takes us on a dreamlike journey around the city, from dawn to dusk, gliding over rooftops through well-known sites and scenes.

We are awoken from this dream at times by the sirens of ambulances, a stark reminder of why the city is empty in the first place.

And although we are familiar with Rome's majestic landmarks, the sight of them totally deserted - with the exception of an occasional seagull - is strangely unsettling.

The video ends with water splashing into a fountain sculpted by Bernini, father and son, in an empty Piazza di Spagna.

La grande bellezza, the great beauty in its purest form. Timeless, silent and eternal.