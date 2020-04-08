Rome: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Dreamlike drone footage highlights the beauty and eerie stillness of lockdown Rome.

In recent days and weeks there has been a flurry of drone activity over the skies of Rome, capturing an empty Eternal City devoid of people and traffic, its residents in quarantine due to the Coronavirus.

Some of these videos have been uplifting, some depressing. Some were too slow, some were too fast.

The latest drone video, by Luigi Palombo of Invidio, is a masterpiece. You will probably watch it more than once.

It takes us on a dreamlike journey around the city, from dawn to dusk, gliding over rooftops through well-known sites and scenes.

We are awoken from this dream at times by the sirens of ambulances, a stark reminder of why the city is empty in the first place.

And although we are familiar with Rome's majestic landmarks, the sight of them totally deserted - with the exception of an occasional seagull - is strangely unsettling.

The video ends with water splashing into a fountain sculpted by Bernini, father and son, in an empty Piazza di Spagna.

La grande bellezza, the great beauty in its purest form. Timeless, silent and eternal.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70151
Previous article Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?
Coronavirus in Italy

Will Rome extend the Raphael exhibition?

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: drop in new coronavirus cases in Italy over the last 24 hours

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Doctors check commuters at Rome train stations

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard
Coronavirus in Italy

Ciao Giorgio: Italy's premier mourns bodyguard

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy injects €400 billion into economy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region
Coronavirus in Italy

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region

Coronavirus in Italy: today marks lowest Coronavirus death toll since 19 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: today marks lowest Coronavirus death toll since 19 March

Rome as you've never seen it before
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome as you've never seen it before

Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross
Coronavirus in Italy

Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross

Coronavirus in Italy: Number of patients in intensive care decreases for the first time
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Number of patients in intensive care decreases for the first time

Rome's foreign shopkeepers offer free food to those in need
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's foreign shopkeepers offer free food to those in need

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus in Italy: 766 dead today due to the virus
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 766 dead today due to the virus