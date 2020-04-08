Coronavirus in Italy: Intensive care admissions are still falling

In Italy, since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic, at least 139,422 people have contracted the Covid-19 virus, 3,836 more than yesterday for a growth of 2.8%. 

A total of17,669 people have died, +542 compared to yesterday, and 26,49 were cured, +2,099 if compared to Tueseday.

Intensive care admissions are still falling for the fifth consecutive day. There are 3,693 patients in the Intensive Care Unites, 99 fewer than yesterday.

"Opening or thinking of opening at this stage is quite difficult, we are not in a net decrease phase even though we are slowing down in speed ", said the Italain deputy director of WHO, Ranieri Guerra.
