Rome's Trevi Fountain as you've never seen it before

Trevi Fountain filmed during Rome's lockdown.

Rome's Trevi Fountain has been captured with stunning drone footage by videomaker Nils Astrologo.

"The Trevi fountain in a perspective never seen before" - says Astrologo - "I started using drones with the dream of one day being able to make such a film. That day has arrived."

General Info

Address Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Piazza di Trevi, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
