Italy lays flowers at Raphael's tomb in Pantheon

Raphael remembered with child's Andrà tutto bene rainbow drawing in Pantheon.

Italy's culture ministry has laid flowers at the tomb of Raphael, on the 500th anniversary of the death of the High Renaissance artist, in the Pantheon.

Among the bunch of wildflowers is a child's drawing of a rainbow, with the message "Andrà tutto bene."

The expression, meaning "Everything will be alright", is a reference to the Coronavirus emergency which has resulted in the closure of the world's greatest Raphael show on the artist's 500th anniversary.

Photo MiBACT