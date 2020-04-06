Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop

The number of Coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care units is decreasing again: 3,898 patients, 79 less than yesterday.

Of these, 1,343 are in the Lombardy region. Of the overall 93,187 total patients, 28,976 have been hospitalized with symptoms - 27 more than yesterday - and 60, 313 are in home isolation.

Since the beginning of the epidemic ,there have been 16,523 victims due to the coronavirus in Italy, with an increase compared to yesterday of 636 casualties. On Sunday the increase had been 525.

22,837 people have recovered from the infection, 1,022 more than yesterday.