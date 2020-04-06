Coronavirus in Italy: number of patients in Intensive care continues to drop

The number of Coronavirus patients admitted to intensive care units is decreasing again: 3,898 patients, 79 less than yesterday.

Also read: 

Of these, 1,343 are in the Lombardy region. Of the overall 93,187 total patients, 28,976 have been hospitalized with symptoms - 27 more than yesterday - and 60, 313 are in home isolation.

Also read: 

Since the beginning of the epidemic ,there have been 16,523 victims due to the coronavirus in Italy, with an increase compared to yesterday of 636 casualties. On Sunday the increase had been 525. 

22,837 people have recovered from the infection, 1,022 more than yesterday.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70095
Previous article Rome's Trevi Fountain as you've never seen it before

RELATED ARTICLES

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region
Coronavirus in Italy

There are 156 Coronavirus free municipalities in the Lazio Region

Coronavirus in Italy: today marks lowest Coronavirus death toll since 19 March
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: today marks lowest Coronavirus death toll since 19 March

Rome as you've never seen it before
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome as you've never seen it before

Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross
Coronavirus in Italy

Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross

Coronavirus in Italy: Number of patients in intensive care decreases for the first time
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: Number of patients in intensive care decreases for the first time

Rome's foreign shopkeepers offer free food to those in need
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's foreign shopkeepers offer free food to those in need

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Coronavirus in Italy: 766 dead today due to the virus
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy: 766 dead today due to the virus

5 classics of Italian cinema to watch during the lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

5 classics of Italian cinema to watch during the lockdown

Romans fill trolleys with food for families in need
Coronavirus in Italy

Romans fill trolleys with food for families in need

Coronavirus in Italy: 760 dead in one day due to the infection

Coronavirus in Italy: 760 dead in one day due to the infection

How Rome's artists are reacting to lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

How Rome's artists are reacting to lockdown

Rome: Grass grows in deserted Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Grass grows in deserted Piazza Navona

Rome begins drive-in Coronavirus tests
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome begins drive-in Coronavirus tests

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13 April
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy extends Coronavirus lockdown until 13 April