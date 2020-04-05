Coronavirus in Italy: today marks lowest Coronavirus death toll since 19 March

The increase in the number of victims due to the Covid-19 infection in Italy slows down significantly compared to previous days.

According to the latest bulletin made public this evening, 15,887 people have died after contracting the coronavirus disease, with an increase of 525 casualties over yesterday. Saturday the increase had been 681.

"With today's data on the deceased, which are 525, we register the lowest number of those who have died since March 19th to today, "said the head of Civil Protection, Angelo Borrelli, during this evening’s press conference.

"The curve has started to descend and the death toll is also starting to drop,” said the president of the Superior Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro at this evening’s press conference. “If this data will be confirmed over the next couple of days, we will have to start thinking about phase 2."

A total of 91,246 coronavirus patients have been registered in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic, with an increase compared to yesterday of 2,972 cases. On Saturday the increase had been of 2,886 people.