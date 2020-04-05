Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross

Sharon Stone received the Red Cross gold medal in Italy in 2018.

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has released an emotional video message on Twitter in which she pays tribute to the hard work of the Italian Red Cross during Italy's Coronavirus emergency.

"I just want to tell you how much I admire you. How proud I am to serve in any small capacity in your unit," said the actress, who was awarded the Red Cross gold medal in Rome in 2018, in recognition of her humanitarian efforts.

Sharon Stone in Rome in 2018. Photo Croce Rossa Italiana.

"I see videos where you enter people's houses to take Coronavirus victims out. I see the heart that you put in your jobs", said Stone, visibly moved: "I know you are putting your lives one the line in the work that you do."  

In her message of support to the Croce Rossa Italiana, Stone said: "I want to tell you how much it means to me that you do, I see you doing your jobs silently, diligently, with so much dignity and care. I am with you, I see you, my heart is with you."

The actress concluded her video message with: "Please go on angels' wings. I see you Red Cross, I feel you Red Cross, I am grateful to you, Red Cross workers. I am grateful to you. Deeply, deeply grateful. Incredibly proud and I am saying a prayer for you every minute of your service. Bless you”.

 

 

