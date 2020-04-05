Sharon Stone pays tribute to Italian Red Cross
Sharon Stone received the Red Cross gold medal in Italy in 2018.
Hollywood actress Sharon Stone has released an emotional video message on Twitter in which she pays tribute to the hard work of the Italian Red Cross during Italy's Coronavirus emergency.
"I just want to tell you how much I admire you. How proud I am to serve in any small capacity in your unit," said the actress, who was awarded the Red Cross gold medal in Rome in 2018, in recognition of her humanitarian efforts.
"I see videos where you enter people's houses to take Coronavirus victims out. I see the heart that you put in your jobs", said Stone, visibly moved: "I know you are putting your lives one the line in the work that you do."
Saying prayers for every minute of your service. Bless you @crocerossa @Francescorocca Donate https://t.co/ne4uvjnq9H fighting #COVID_19 for us. @ifrc https://t.co/yLpC0DxDQO
— Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) April 4, 2020