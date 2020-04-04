Coronavirus in Italy: Number of patients in intensive care decreases for the first time
Today is the first day in which figures register a drop in the number of patients hospitalized in Intesive Care Units since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic in Italy.
A total of 3,994 Covid-19 patients have been hospitalized in intensive care in the last 24 hours, 74 people less than yesterday.
Since the beginning of the Coronavirus epidemic in Italy, at least 124,632 people have contracted the Covid-19 virus, 4,805 cases more than yesterday meaning there has been a +4% growth.
Of these, 15,362 died , +681 if compared to yesterday registering a 4.6% growth, while 20,996 have been discharged from hospitals after being cured, +1,238 if compared to yesterday for a percentage growth of 6.3%.
