Rome as you've never seen it before

Rome's streets and beautiful piazze without Romans, without tourists, without traffic, during Italy's Coronavirus lockdown.

From the Colosseum to Campo de' Fiori, the Spanish Steps to the Trevi Fountain: Rome as you have never seen it before.

Beautiful and sad at the same time.

An empty city captured in stunning drone footage by Alessandro Di Meo and Stefano Vitali for Italian news agency ANSA, and published on 4 April.

Video and cover photo ANSA
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
