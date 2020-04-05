Rome as you've never seen it before
Rome's streets and beautiful piazze without Romans, without tourists, without traffic, during Italy's Coronavirus lockdown.
From the Colosseum to Campo de' Fiori, the Spanish Steps to the Trevi Fountain: Rome as you have never seen it before.
Beautiful and sad at the same time.
An empty city captured in stunning drone footage by Alessandro Di Meo and Stefano Vitali for Italian news agency ANSA, and published on 4 April.
Video and cover photo ANSA
