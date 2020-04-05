Reopen Italy's churches for Easter says Salvini

"Science alone is not enough: the Good Lord is also needed."

Italy's churches should be opened for Easter Masses, while respecting social distancing measures and limiting numbers, says Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right Lega party.

Salvini says that allowing Italians to go to Mass at Easter during the Coronavirus lockdown would represent a "moment of hope", adding: "Science alone is not enough: the Good Lord is also needed."

The Lega leader pointed out that people can still go to the tobacconist for cigarettes, or go grocery shopping in limited numbers during the nationwide quarantine, saying that: "we also need the protection of the Immaculate Heart of Mary."

Milan mayor Beppe Sala, of the centre-left Partito Democratico (PD), attacked Salvini's proposal with a withering response in a Facebook video.

"If you really want to get the churches reopened as you say, and if you say it not just to make a headline in a newspaper then you have to do one thing very clearly: ask Lombardy or Veneto [regions which your Lega party governs] to sign an order in this regard. Otherwise we are as usual [talking about] words and not facts."

Disagreeing with Salvini's proposal, Sala said: "In these moments I believe that faith can and must be a personal and private matter."

Don Dino Pirri, a high-profile priest from Le Marche, tweeted on 5 April: "Dear Salvini, today the churches are closed because we priests respect the law of our country. We obey our bishops and not you. We do not use our people, but we love them. We care not about consensus but about the common good. Palm Sunday."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70078
Previous article Rome as you've never seen it before

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome honorary citizenship for Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre
Politics

Rome honorary citizenship for Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre

US vice president Mike Pence in Rome
Politics

US vice president Mike Pence in Rome

Brexit: outrage over Auschwitz cartoon by Rome city artist
Politics

Brexit: outrage over Auschwitz cartoon by Rome city artist

Sardine rally in Rome: transport plan
Politics

Sardine rally in Rome: transport plan

Rome mayor lampoons Salvini with video
Politics

Rome mayor lampoons Salvini with video

Rome mayor condemns threats against Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre
Politics

Rome mayor condemns threats against Holocaust survivor Liliana Segre

8 out of 10 Romans would not vote for Raggi again
Politics

8 out of 10 Romans would not vote for Raggi again

Rome budget councillor probed over travel expenses
Politics

Rome budget councillor probed over travel expenses

Salvini stages sit-in against Rome mayor
Politics

Salvini stages sit-in against Rome mayor

Mike Pompeo in Rome for talks
Politics

Mike Pompeo in Rome for talks

Brexit: What Italians think of the UK
Politics

Brexit: What Italians think of the UK

Facebook and Instagram block CasaPound
Politics

Facebook and Instagram block CasaPound

Putin to visit Rome on 4 July
Politics

Putin to visit Rome on 4 July

Italy's Lega triumphs in European elections
Politics

Italy's Lega triumphs in European elections

Former Rome mayor Marino acquitted in expenses case
Politics

Former Rome mayor Marino acquitted in expenses case