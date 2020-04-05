Romans imitate Etruscan art on social media

Etruscan Museum in Rome sets a fun social media challenge.

Italy's National Etruscan Museum at Villa Giulia may be closed but that hasn't stopped its fans from bringing the museum's priceless artefacts to life by replicating them in their own homes and sharing the results on social media.

The initiative, inspired by similar challenges set by the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam and the Getty in Los Angeles, was launched by the director of the Rome museum, Valentino Nizzo, who along with his wife recreated a modern version of the terracotta Sarcophagus of the Spouses, dating from the sixth century BC.

The post by Nizzo reads: "These strange subjects are reinterpreting the most famous work of our museum. What do you think? The challenge is open! Don't be shy."

The rules are simple: choose a work from the museum and try to imitate it, recreating the scene using objects and materials that you have available in your home, during the nationwide Coronavirus lockdown, and post the image with the hashtag #lartetisomiglia.

The results so far are a joyful mix of humour and creativity, using kitchen utensils, children's action figures and even people to replicate the ancient artefacts from one of Rome's finest museums.

For more details see Museo Nazionale Etrusco di Villa Giulia on Twitter or Facebook.

