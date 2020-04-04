Vatican: Pope celebrates Easter in St Peter's without faithful

Pope's Easter ceremonies "without the participation of the people" to be live streamed from St Peter's.

The Vatican has extended its lockdown measures until 13 April, Easter Monday or Pasquetta, in line with Italy’s extended nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

St Peter’s, both the basilica and piazza, as well as the Vatican Museums and several other public offices in Vatican City, have been closed since 10 March.

The measures were scheduled originally to remain in effect until 3 April however they have been extended by an additional 10 days.

There are now seven confirmed cases among employees of the Holy See and citizens of Vatican City, one of whom is a resident of Casa S. Marta, where Pope Francis lives.

Easter 2020 at the Vatican

In line with Italy's ban on all public gatherings, including religious celebrations, the Vatican has revised Pope Francis' schedule for Holy Week and Easter, due to the Covid-19 crisis.

The Vatican announced that all Holy Week celebrations will be celebrated at the Altar of the Chair in St Peter's Basilica "without the participation of the people" this year.

There will be no Chrism Mass, usually celebrated on the morning of Holy Thursday, while the evening Mass of the Lord's Supper will be celebrated by Pope Francis in the Vatican instead of at a prison.

The Via Crucis, or Way of the Cross, a ceremony traditionally held at the Colosseum on Good Friday, will now be led by Pope Francis in front of St Peter's Basilica.

Here is the 2020 schedule of papal liturgical ceremonies for Holy Week and Easter released by the Vatican:

5 April. Palm Sunday, 11.00.

9 April. Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord's Supper 18.00.

10 April. Good Friday, Liturgy of the Lord's passion, 18.00.

10 April. Way of the Cross. In front of St Peter's Basilica, 21.00.

11 April. Easter vigil Mass, 21.00.

12 April. Easter morning Mass, 11.00, followed by Pope Francis' blessing "urbi et orbi" (to the city and the world).

Where can I watch the Vatican's Easter ceremonies?

The 2020 Easter ceremonies will be available to watch in live streaming on the official Vatican News website.