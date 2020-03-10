Coronavirus: Vatican seals off St Peter's

Vatican City seals off St Peter's as Italy battles Covid-19 outbreak.

The Vatican has sealed off St Peter's Square, closing St Peter's Basilica to tourists and faithful until at least 3 April, to avoid the spread of Coronavirus.

The extraordinary measure, which includes the closure of the mobile post office, bookshop and photographic service in the piazza, comes as Italy goes into lockdown over the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Vatican Museums are already closed to visitors since the weekend, in line with Italy's nationwide museum closure.

The Holy See streamed the Sunday Angelus with Pope Francis after a patient being treated at the Vatican's health facilities tested positive for Coronavirus on 6 March.

The Diocese of Rome has also suspended all Mass for the faithful as Italy struggles to contain the Coronavirus outbreak which has so far recorded 7,985 cases and 463 deaths.

