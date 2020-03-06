First positive Coronavirus case in Vatican City.
The Vatican announced on 6 March that a patient being treated by its health services has tested positive for Coronavirus.
The discovery was made on 5 March, according to Holy See spokesman Matteo Bruni, who said that outpatient services in Vatican clinics have been suspended for sanitation purposes.
Bruni said emergency services will continue to operate in the tiny sovereign state, adding that the Vatican had informed Italian health authorities.
The news comes several days after Rome daily newspaper Il Messaggero reported that Pope Francis, suffering from a bad cold, tested negative for Coronavirus.
The Holy See dismissed the pontiff's illness as a “mild indisposition”.
General Info
Address 00120, Vatican City
View on Map
Vatican reports first Coronavirus case
00120, Vatican City
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
I am Fabiola Nyinawumwami , Rwandan by nationality, 21 years old and I'm a Catholic by religion . I am doing my bachelor degree at Tor vergata università of Rome in Engineering S...
2 bedroom flat near the Caffarella Park and FAO
Via G. Villiani - We have a completely remodeled flat not far from FAO and right next to the Caffarella Park, part of the Appian Way Park. This is an absolutely amazing and huge p...
Nanny in English part - full time
I’m an ESL teacher working for many schools and I am specialised in working with children. Considering schools are going to be closed until the 15/03 I can offer my time as nanny i...
Bilingue:Traduzioni e lezioni di Inglese ed Italiano
Bilingue, impartisco lezioni di inglese ed italiano. Eseguo traduzioni tecniche e letterarie in inglese, italiano, francese e spagnolo. Consegna veloce anche festivi. Bilingual t...