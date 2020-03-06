Coronavirus: US quarantine for travellers from Italy

US has Level 3 travel warning in place for Italy due to Coronavirus.

People travelling to the United States from Italy will be asked on arrival to stay home for a period of 14 days, according to the information issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This "social distancing" affects travellers from China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, all countries which have a Level 3 Travel Health Notice (widespread sustained (ongoing) transmission).

The move is designed to "slow the spread of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) into the United States", with travellers being asked to take the following steps to monitor their health and practice social distancing:

Take your temperature with a thermometer two times a day and monitor for fever. Also watch for cough or trouble breathing.

Stay home and avoid contact with others. Do not go to work or school for this 14-day period. Discuss your work situation with your employer before returning to work.

Do not take public transportation, taxis, or ride-shares during the time you are practicing social distancing.

Avoid crowded places (such as shopping centers and movie theaters) and limit your activities in public.

Keep your distance from others (about 6 feet or 2 meters).