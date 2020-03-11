Coronavirus: Rome seals off Trevi Fountain
Trevi Fountain is off limits as Italy battles Coronavirus.
Rome's Trevi Fountain has been closed off to the public as part of the nationwide lockdown measures due to Italy's Coronavirus outbreak.
The Colosseum, the Pantheon and the capital's museums are all off-limits to the public until at least 3 April, as is St Peter's in the Vatican.
The emergency measures come as Italy struggles to contain the Coronavirus outbreak which has to date recorded more than 10,000 cases and 631 deaths.
