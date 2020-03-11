Coronavirus: Rome seals off Trevi Fountain

Trevi Fountain is off limits as Italy battles Coronavirus.

Rome's Trevi Fountain has been closed off to the public as part of the nationwide lockdown measures due to Italy's Coronavirus outbreak.

The Colosseum, the Pantheon and the capital's museums are all off-limits to the public until at least 3 April, as is St Peter's in the Vatican.

The emergency measures come as Italy struggles to contain the Coronavirus outbreak which has to date recorded more than 10,000 cases and 631 deaths.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69736
Previous article Coronavirus: Vatican seals off St Peter's

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: Vatican seals off St Peter's
Health

Coronavirus: Vatican seals off St Peter's

Italian Doctor shares his experience in the fight against coronavirus
Health

Italian Doctor shares his experience in the fight against coronavirus

Coronavirus: whole of Italy goes into lock down
Health

Coronavirus: whole of Italy goes into lock down

Coronavirus: Lazio checks arrivals from north
Health

Coronavirus: Lazio checks arrivals from north

Italy's PD leader Zingaretti has Coronavirus
Health

Italy's PD leader Zingaretti has Coronavirus

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic
Health

World Health Organization praises Italy's efforts in virus epidemic

Vatican City confronts Coronavirus
Health

Vatican City confronts Coronavirus

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case
Health

Vatican reports first Coronavirus case

Coronavirus: Have faith in Italy says president
Health

Coronavirus: Have faith in Italy says president

New Coronavirus cases in Rome
Health

New Coronavirus cases in Rome

Rome: Coronavirus case in Fiumicino
Health

Rome: Coronavirus case in Fiumicino

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome
Health

There is no Coronavirus emergency in Rome

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees
Health

Coronavirus: Rome tourism sector on its knees

Coronavirus: Chinese couple making good recovery in Rome hospital
Health

Coronavirus: Chinese couple making good recovery in Rome hospital

Coronavirus: Rome sets up pre-triage tents outside hospitals
Health

Coronavirus: Rome sets up pre-triage tents outside hospitals