Rome: Grass grows in deserted Piazza Navona
Rome piazza without tourists goes green during Coronavirus lockdown.Rome's Piazza Navona, one of the most beautiful squares in the city, is slowly turning green due to the lack of footfall from tourists and Romans during the Covid-19 quarantine.
Rome newspaper Il Messaggero has published photographs, by Daniele Leone, showing grass growing in between the sampietrini cobblestones in the piazza, as the capital enters the fourth week of lockdown.The piazza, which once hosted mock naval battles, has of course gone through various transformations down through the centuries, however its latest look is slowly beginning to resemble a large urban lawn.
Piazza Navona, 00186 Roma RM, Italy