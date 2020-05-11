Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte
Conte stresses that Italians will be able to take summer holidays in Italy.
Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has once again stated that Italians will be able to go on holiday this summer and that "the beauty of Italy will not remain in quarantine."
The prime minister made his comments to Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera which published the interview on 10 May.
"We will be able to go to the sea, to the mountains, to enjoy our cities" - Conte said - "And it would be nice if the Italians spent their holidays in Italy, even if we do it differently, with rules and with caution."
Read also:
- What does the future look like for Italian tourism
- 10 reasons why we will all return to Rome when this is finally over
The premier added that the government is waiting to assess how the situation evolves before providing "precise information regarding dates and programming" for the summer season.
Conte made similar remarks about Italians going on summer holidays in a recent interview with Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano.
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest What's on
Latest classifieds
Prestigious apt near Piazza Navona
Superb apartment on the top floor of a historic building from the 1400s Spacious, bright and equipped with every comfort. Ideal for a couple. The apartment is extremely bright...
Flat for rent near Fontana di Trevi
Fully furnished 100 sqm apartment. 3rd floor (elevator and door man). Via del Pozzetto (Via del Tritone area). 1 double bedroom, 2 single bedrooms, 1 large living with balcony, 1 s...
Web designer and webmaster available in Rome
Websites new ones and restyling. Blog in WordPress. Websites using mobile responsive design too. Please find in attached images some example of my works. Also computer software and...
Video editing, motion graphics, titles to your favorite videos. Do not hesitate to contact me for more information. Feel free to call me or drop me a line at 328.2136478. Thanks in...