Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte

Conte stresses that Italians will be able to take summer holidays in Italy.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte has once again stated that Italians will be able to go on holiday this summer and that "the beauty of Italy will not remain in quarantine."

The prime minister made his comments to Italian newspaper of record Corriere della Sera which published the interview on 10 May.

"We will be able to go to the sea, to the mountains, to enjoy our cities" - Conte said - "And it would be nice if the Italians spent their holidays in Italy, even if we do it differently, with rules and with caution."

The premier added that the government is waiting to assess how the situation evolves before providing "precise information regarding dates and programming" for the summer season.