Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution

Conte encourages Italians to take their summer vacation in Italy.

Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte told newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano on 6 May that Italians would be able to go on holiday this summer as the coronavirus emergency will be increasingly under control.

"Perhaps with more caution than before, but we will go to the sea, to the mountains, to the hills" - Conte told ll Fatto Quotidiano - "It would be nice, to help the hard-hit tourism sector, if all Italians spent their holidays in Italy."

Conte's remarks come as Germany's federal tourism commissioner Thomas Bareiss told Der Tagesspiegel newspaper that if the outbreak stayed under control, people might be able to take vacations abroad soon.

Bareiss also said that Germany was in talks with other nations about summer holidays, reports the BBC.

However French president Emmanuel Macron took a more cautious approach on 5 May - according to the BBC - saying it was "too soon to say whether we can take holidays" - although this would become clear by the start of June.