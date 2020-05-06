Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk
Italy's tourism industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
The covid-19 crisis is threatening the survival of more than 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs in Italy's tourism industry, according to a report by Rome-based research firm Demoskopika.
The businesses risk failure after a contraction in turnover of at least €10 billion, according to Demoskopika, which described the figures as the worst facing the tourism industry since 1995.
Demoskopika also said that there 7,000 fewer tourism companies in business after the first quarter of this year, as reported by Italian news agency ANSA.
