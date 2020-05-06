Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk

Italy's tourism industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The covid-19 crisis is threatening the survival of more than 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs in Italy's tourism industry, according to a report by Rome-based research firm Demoskopika.

The businesses risk failure after a contraction in turnover of at least €10 billion, according to Demoskopika, which described the figures as the worst facing the tourism industry since 1995.

Read also:

Demoskopika also said that there 7,000 fewer tourism companies in business after the first quarter of this year, as reported by Italian news agency ANSA.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70440
Previous article Italy: 85 per cent drop in air travel in March

RELATED ARTICLES

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park
Coronavirus in Italy

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown

Italy: half students in school, half at home
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: half students in school, half at home

No picnics in Rome parks says mayor
Coronavirus in Italy

No picnics in Rome parks says mayor

Rome bars and restaurants reopen for take-away
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bars and restaurants reopen for take-away

Rome airport uses Smart Helmet to screen for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome airport uses Smart Helmet to screen for covid-19

Coronavirus: Rome public transport in Phase Two
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Rome public transport in Phase Two

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business

What does the future look like for Italian Tourism
Coronavirus in Italy

What does the future look like for Italian Tourism

Rome parks prepare to reopen after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome parks prepare to reopen after lockdown

Rome hotels losing '€100 million a month'
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome hotels losing '€100 million a month'

Italy celebrates Labour Day with holiday on 1 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy celebrates Labour Day with holiday on 1 May

Rome: Babingtons raises funds for coronavirus research
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Babingtons raises funds for coronavirus research