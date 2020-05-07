Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport

Italy's health ministry issues public transport guidelines as country eases lockdown restrictions.

With Italy now in Phase Two of the coronavirus emergency, a greater number of people are getting around by public transport amid the easing of lockdown restrictions.

The entire public transport network, according to workplace injury insurance agency INAIL, should be considered a medium-high risk environment for contagion, with the risk at its highest during rush hour, especially in urban areas.

Reminding people that covid-19 is still in circulation, Italy's health ministry has issued some basic rules to help commuters to avoid contagion and protect the health of passengers when using buses, trams, metros and trains.

HEALTH. Do not use public transport if you have symptoms of acute respiratory infections (fever, cough, cold).

TICKETS. If possible, buy tickets in an electronic format online or via apps.

SIGNS. Follow the signs and designated routes in stations and at stops.

DISTANCE. Always keep a distance of at least one metre from other people while travelling.

DOORS. Use the doors indicated to get on and off the vehicle.

SEATS. Only sit in places where seating is allowed and keep your distance from others.

DRIVER. Avoid approaching or asking for information from the driver.

HANDS. Use disposable gloves while travelling and be careful not to touch your face.

MASKS. Wear a protective face-mask to cover your nose and mouth.

Photo SkyTG24.com