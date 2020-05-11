Rome rocked by earthquake

Rome was rocked by a strong earthquake at 05.03 on the morning of Monday 11 May, during a thunderstorm.

The epicentre of the earthquake, estimated between 3.2 and 3.7 magnitude, was reportedly in Fonte Nuova, north-east of the capital.

The tremor was short but intense, with reports on social media of Rome residents running out onto the street.

There have been no reports of structural damage.