Italian army cleans Rome churches

Churches in Italy to reopen for public Mass on 18 May.

The Italian army has been drafted in to sanitise Catholic churches in Rome ahead of Monday 18 May when the faithful will once again be able to attend Mass following restrictions due to the covid-19 emergency.

The sanitisation programme, which is being conducted in collaboration with city authorities, will involve the army cleaning the interior and exterior of at least 337 parish churches in the capital, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

      Read also:

The intervention of the army was requested specifically by the vicariate of Rome, and the soldiers involved belong to specialist teams working in the field of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence (CBRN).

Italy is to lift the ban on public Masses from 18 May as part of an agreement to allow the faithful to attend liturgical celebrations  - in limited numbers and under strict guidelines - for the first time since 8 March.

Photo Report Difesa
